Jimmie Vance “Fuzzy” Cole

Vance worked for All-Phase Electric for many years and he was the owner of Smoky Mt. Rod and Custom. He never met a stranger and his kind spirit was felt by all who knew him. Vance enjoyed restoring old cars and hot rods, and he enjoyed going to the races. He also enjoyed painting, fishing, gardening and going to the beach and the local flea markets.

Vance was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edna Cole; brother, Timothy Alan Cole; paternal grandparents, Dutch and Janie Cole; and maternal grandparents, William and Bertha Byrd. Vance is survived by his wife, Martha Hillman Cole; daughter, Nikki Richardson; son, Andy Cole and wife Amy; sister, Lisa Feathers and husband Lynn; grandchildren, Samantha Bailey, Paxton Andrew Cole Jr. and Catherine, and Austin Cole; great-grandchildren, Arabella, Liam and Victoria; and sister-in-law’s, Lynetta Wilson, and Naomi Roop and husband Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

The Cole family invites friends to come by anytime to Vance and Martha’s home.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 pm with Brother Tyler McMullins officiating. Special music will be performed by Ashley Hurd. Entombment services will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mausoleum II at 11:00 am. Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Cole, Drew Cole, Tyler Cole, Aaron Cole, Matt Arnold, Ean Feathers, and Josh Horne. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jack Chapman, Bobby Galloway, Joel Galloway, Lewis Roop, Ray Byrd Jr., Victor Byrd, David Cole, Mike “Duck” Webb, and Tyler Doran.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.