Jerry Allen McCarthy

Jerry loved his family dearly. He loved his cd’s, movies, drawing in his notebooks, as well as he loved Elvis, Dolly Parton, Dr. Who and E.T. God has never created a more loving, caring, forgiving, and tender soul as Jerry. He loved with his entire heart and loved unconditionally.

Jerry never knew a stranger and welcomed everyone. He was the heart and soul of his family and the glue that held it together. He was the life of all the family gatherings and always had something to make you laugh and smile.

Jerry fought a long and hard fight, but his little body just couldn’t continue the fight. God saw it time to call his precious angel home because Jerry’s job on earth was done. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home where he was the happiest with his closest family he always wanted near him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garland McCarthy; and oldest brother, Gary McCarthy.

Jerry left behind his loving and devoted mother, Lorene Stanley McCarthy; two sisters, Lisa Florse of Pound and Lora McCarthy of the home; four brothers, Larry McCarthy of Georgia, Carey McCarthy of Georgia, Barry McCarthy of SC and Terry McCarthy of Wise; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Jerry McCarthy will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 5, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Nolan Stanley and Rev. Willie Stanley officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 5, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 in the Thurston Hubbard Family Cemetery in Pound, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers family requests that memorial contributions be made to Sturgill Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1068 Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.