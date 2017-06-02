William Edward Jones

Ed Jones was born in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1952 and arrived in Korea after riding a boat for seven days eating only candy bars. Once there, he achieved the rank of Corporal. He served in Company A 17th Infantry Regiment next to Pork Chop Hill during the Korean War. In 1955, he married his wife of 62 years, Edna Hopkins Jones. Ed’s public service career began in 1960, when he began his 30 year career with the Kingsport Fire Department. He was one of the very first firefighters to arrive on the scene to assist with those in need at the 1960 TEC explosion. He was also a 30 year employee of Sears Department Store.

Ed and Edna made Kingsport their home their entire lives. During his lifetime, Ed was very competitive and enjoyed many sports (Industrial league softball until his 50’s, D-B basketball until he had a difference with the coach, billiards at the Renaissance Center, and an accomplished Croquet player with the KPT Firefighters). After retirement, Ed dedicated his time at the local VFW, including serving as Commander.

In his later years, he always had entertaining stories to share about his childhood experiences. Stories might include taking a swim in Reedy Creek during his lunch break at Washington Elementary School, growing up on Globe Boulevard, what a marksman he was as a youngster throwing rocks or being the first in his family to graduate from high school (D-B Class of 1949). He was affectionately known as “Pappaw” to his co-workers. He was also known for giving advice, “If I were you…”. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing at Reedy Creek or feeding the goldfish in his pond. He was a lifelong Washington Redskins football fan and a Cincinnati Reds fan. He was member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church. Ed was saved at the tender age of 82. He will be greatly missed.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; James and Tiney Fields Jones; brothers, Ragan Jones, Eugene Jones, and Joe Keener Jones; sisters, Shirley Quillen, Estelee Crain, and Ella Flanary; and his favorite dog, Susie.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edna Hopkins Jones; two children and their spouses, Kay and Russell Tribble and Kevin and Paula Jones; three grandchildren, Sara Tribble, Haley Jones, and Harrison Jones; sister, Betty Grace and host of other relatives and friends also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Jerry Musick officiating.

A Graveside Service with Military Rites will be provided by the American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 and will follow in Section W of Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Harrison Jones (Grandson), Todd Hopkins, Scott Hopkins, Dave Flanary, Mitch Davenport, Bill Butler, and Jim Hale.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Pat Summitt Foundation, www.patsummitt.org.

A special thank you to his caregivers, Ginger Brall and Tammy Draper.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com .

The care of William Edward Jones and his family has been entrusted to The Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.