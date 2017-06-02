Sally Tyler Lehr

A celebration of life service was held at Kingswood United Methodist Church in Dunwoody, GA on Friday, May 26.

A beloved Emory University professor, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend, Sally lived with intention and loved well. Sally called her true childhood home Kingsport, Tennessee, where she lived briefly during elementary school, and then returned as a sixth grader. She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport and graduated in 1960. She was a cheerleader and voted Best All Around in her class. She always had a special place in her heart for Kingsport and Dobyns-Bennett, speaking often of her fond memories and life-long friends. She never missed a class reunion or an opportunity to return for a visit. Sally left Kingsport to attend nursing school at Emory University and spent most of her years after college in Dunwoody, GA. In addition to being devoted to the Dunwoody community, Sally invested countless hours in her profession and the people around her as a nursing professor at Emory for 38 years. Always up for a challenge, in 2001 Sally earned her PhD in nursing at Georgia State. With a specialty in psychiatric nursing, she mentored hundreds of nursing students, held numerous local and national positions in nursing-related organizations, and chaired the Virginia Lee Franklin Conference Committee for 20 years. In Spring of 2009, Sally was awarded the Turman Award, which recognizes one Emory alumni each year who has made outstanding contributions of time, expertise, and leadership to Emory. She was the first faculty member at Emory to receive the award. When presenting the award, Emory's President remarked, "As a teacher and as an alumna on campus and off, Sally Lehr's service to her community has been invaluable and transforming. She has been and continues to be a role model for generations." Sally will be remembered by many for her infectious smile, her great sense of humor, and most importantly, her unconditional love for everyone she met.

Dr. Sally Lehr is survived by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Ralph Ridgway Lehr II; daughter, Carolyn Lehr Facteau (Jeff), and their children David Bennett Facteau, Katherine O'Neill Facteau, and Madeline Elizabeth Facteau of Johns Creek, GA; daughter Allison Lehr Weatherspoon (Dustin) of Atlanta, GA; and daughter Elizabeth Lehr Ridenour (David), and their children Ridgeway Price Ridenour and Judson Thomas Ridenour of Dunwoody, GA. She is also survived by her brother, John Bennett Cumbus of Houston, TX, and her sister Suzi Cumbus Lindsay of Montgomery, AL.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sally T. Lehr Scholarship at Emory University's School of Nursing at 1520 Clifton Road, Suite 446; Atlanta, GA 30322 or the Emory Winship Melanoma and Skin Cancer Fund.