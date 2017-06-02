Marjorie Roller Fullen

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. Roller and Effie Cross Roller, her husband of 59 years, Roy S. Fullen, two brothers, Hugh D. Roller and Eugene W. Roller and one sister, Martha Pearl Roller.

She is survived by four children, Sandra F. Dutton and husband George of Rural Retreat, VA; LaVerne F. Morris, Kingsport, TN; Jack Fullen and wife, Diane, Atlanta, GA; and Rebecca S. Fullen of Blountville, TN; seven grandchildren, Anna D. Shaver and husband, Dalton, John A. Dutton and wife, Lacy, Ben T. Morris and wife Amy, Susan M. Dinsmore and husband, Brandon, Aaron R. Fullen and wife, Katerina , David M. Fullen and wife, Melissa and Jenny R. Hill and eleven great-grandchildren Kayla, Isaac, Jared, Jenna, Walter, Morgan, Grace, Ethan, Logan, Blakeleigh and Kane.

Born in the Holston community of Sullivan County on July 12, 1922, Marjorie spent most of her life in Blountville. She was a graduate of Blountville High School and Bristol Commercial College. She was active in several community organizations including Blountville P.T.A., Home Demonstration Club and the Eastern Star. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bristol, VA, where she remained active until her death and a member of the Church Circle.

Marjorie was an exceptional cook and homemaker and an accomplished musician playing the organ and piano. She was a woman of quiet Grace and Peace and will always be remembered by her dedication to God and her family.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Redeemer Lutheran Church with Rev. Austin Propst officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol. Pallbearers will be Dalton Shaver, John Dutton, Ben Morris, Brandon Dinsmore, Aaron Fullen, David Fullen and Logan Mikeal. The family will receive friends at Akard Funeral Home at 5:00 -7:00 P.M., Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 672 Island Road, Bristol, VA 24201.

