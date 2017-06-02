Brenda V. Simpson

She was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband. Brenda was an active member of Browder’s Chapel and enjoyed fund raisers with the Ladies Auxiliary. She was dedicated to her family and took care of her mother and husband. Brenda had recently transferred her membership to Pleasant View Baptist Church.

Brenda was preceded in death by her husband George Simpson, parents Roxie and Burley Tunnell, infant sister Jeweldean Tunnell and brother Burley (Bob) Tunnell Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Shelia Bingham and husband Donnie; Step-daughter Jennifer Freeman and husband Terry; granddaughter Stephany Lyons and husband Johnathan; step-grandchildren Zachary Sapp, Patrick and Madison Freeman; great-grandson Cameron Lyons and step-great-granddaughter Kilie; special nephew Greg Simpson and wife Mary.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:00 with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.

The graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday at Providence Cemetery, Rogersville. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Broadcast Fund for Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664

