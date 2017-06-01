Toye Collier Wheeler

2017 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War, retired as a supervisor of Central Machine Shop, Westmoreland Coal Company, and had a technical degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Toye loved building things and fixing anything mechanical.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Edna Wheeler, one brother Herbert Wheeler and one sister Imogene Yaste.

Toye is survived by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Wheeler of the home, one son Alan H. Wheeler of Lexington, KY, two daughters Anita Wheeler Marshall and husband, Bob of Norton, VA and Regena Wheeler Denlinger and husband, Marvin of Arcanum, OH. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one beloved sister Patsy Huffine of Woodway, VA, many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Saturday, June 3, 2017 in the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA with John Fultz officiating.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00 PM to go to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pennington Fire Department or the Dryden Fire Department.

