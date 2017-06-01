Ronald W. Poss

Originally from Smithville, Tennessee, he had resided in Blountville for 57 years. Ronnie was the son of the late Charles and Dorothy Poss. He was an extremely social person with a natural “gift of gab” and never met a stranger. Fishing was his favorite past time, and he had fished the pro-circuit for several years. It was a heart-breaking experience to watch the ravages of seeing his mind and body diminishing daily and the once-a-people person become terrified of people he didn’t know at all or not recognizing people he had known for many years. Although a member of Wheelers United Methodist Church, Ronnie attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Jonesborough as long as his health permitted.

In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by son, Mark Christopher Poss; grandparents, Ermon and Mary Poss, and Marcus and Vera Alexander; special uncle and aunt, Glenn and Jean Poss; and mother-in-law, Juanita Hicks, who loved him as a son.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 48 years, Patricia Poss; father-in-law, Wayne Hicks; brother and sister-in-law, Pastor Perry and Debbie Cleek; brother-in-law, Danny Hicks; very special nieces and “his girls”, Susan Wampler and Maggie Rice; nephews, Jacob Rice, Brad Hicks, John Hicks and wife, Elizabeth, and son, Bryce; numerous cousins in middle Tennessee; estranged sister, Teresa Neece; and a very special young man, one of Mark’s best friends and Ronnie’s fishing buddy, Steve Legg, has always been considered an “adopted son.” Thank you, Steve, for always being there for us, and know you are truly loved beyond measure.

The family requests all visitation be done on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Perry Cleek officiating. Music will be provided by Susan Wampler. Burial will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steve Legg, Danny Hicks, Mike Poss, Jimmy Poss, Bobby Poss and Jason Poss. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad, John and Bryce Hicks, Jacob and Maggie Rice, employees of Kingsport Armature and Electric, and members of Tennessee Christian Bass Club.

Many thanks to Dr. Kevin Misischia for the excellent medical care provided through the years, and to Tanya Light of Smokey Mountain Hospice Care for the past 3 days. Your caring, compassion, expertise and hanging with Pat for many hours didn’t go unnoticed and will forever be appreciated.

