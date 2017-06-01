Mrs. Billie W. Blankenbecler

Billie was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsport.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Blankenbecler and her parents, Samuel Burns Woods and Laura Florence Snyder Woods.

Survivors include her daughters; Cathy Lounds and husband, Dave of Kingsport, Tammy Langley and husband, Mike of Louisville, KY. Grandchildren; Hayley Dietrich and husband, Andy , Brandi Salyers and husband, Tony, Chesney Spivey, Jeremiah Lounds and wife, Jeanette and 8 Great Grandchildren. Sisters and best friends; Shirley Taylor and husband, Orbin and Bessie Pectol and husband, Flem and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday at the Oak Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marvin Cameron officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dave Lounds, Mike Langley, Jeremiah Lounds, Andy Dietrich, Tony Salyers, Travis Burgin, T.J. Langley and Jeff Nicodermis. Family and friends wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the Oak Hill Cemetery by 12:50 PM Saturday.

