Lois Faye Broadwater Rose

She was born May 10, 1937 and was a member of Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church in Nickelsville, VA. Lois loved sewing, cooking, coloring and spending time with her special dog, “Thumper” who recently passed away. She was a kind loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth R. Rose; daughter, Denise Rose; son, Donald Rose; parents, Didgon and Lille Kilgore Broadwater; and brothers, J.D. Broadwater, Hughie “Hoot” Broadwater, Fred Broadwater, D.B. “Rod” Broadwater and Oliver Broadwater.

She is survived by her son, Douglas Rose and wife, Donna of Ft. Blackmore, VA; daughter, Joyce Vicars and husband, Larry, of Nickelsville, VA; daughter-in-law, Jackie Rose; grandsons, Jason Vicars, Roger Rose and Terry Rose all of Nickelsville, VA; sister, Ann Dougherty of Nickelsville, VA; brother, Jerry Broadwater and wife, Ruth, of Nickelsville, VA; sister-in-law, Helen Broadwater of Kingsport, TN; very close and special friends, Michael, Becky and Kelli Riggs; several nieces, nephews and many brothers and sisters in Christ.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Joe Barber and Rev. Faith Ramer officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. All those wishing to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 am.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be: Terry Rose, Roger Rose, Jarrod Henry, Heath Henry, Michael Riggs, Jarvis Vicars, Wayne Sanders and Bill Broadwater. Serving the family as honorary pallbearers will be: Roger Addington, Eddie Dingus, Henry Powers, Mike Henry, Kenneth Meade and Dr. Gregory DeMotts.

The family would like to thank grandson and caregiver, Jason Vicars, and Dr. Gregory DeMotts and staff, for their continued love and support for Lois during her declining health.

