Linda J. Glass

Mrs. Glass was a native of Kingsport, Tenn. She was the widow of Norman P. Glass and was a retired legal secretary. Mrs. Glass was an avid pet lover.

Survivors include her daughter, Lydia T. Cosner (Wayne) of Fredericksburg; four grandchildren Zachary Richbourg (Jenn), Amy Richbourg, Alexis Cosner and Lindsey Cosner; great grandson Callum Richbourg.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fredericksburg SPCA 10819 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408.

