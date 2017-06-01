She worked several jobs in the Tri Cities, from her first as a hostess at Rush Street, to most recently with BAE. She had her son, Alex, and later married Jay and gave birth to her daughter Lauren. Jay and Jennifer were married for 16 years.

She is survived by her mother, Sharon Brooks, sister, Julie Henry, brother, Mike Dayton and wife January, stepmother, Connie Dayton, and several nieces and nephews, Blake Dayton, Taylor Henry, Tanner Henry, Riley Dayton, Rainer Dayton and Reid Dayton.

Jennifer loved to drink coffee, read, cook, sail, listen to music, kayak, travel, napping, ride bikes, and hang out with her family. She was always spontaneous and lived life to the fullest. Jennifer will probably be best remembered for her sense of humor, most of which was at other people’s expense.

Jennifer passed away on May 29, 2017 after a lengthy battle with cancer. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 2 from 5-7 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm with Kevin Fielden speaking. If you can’t attend the service please feel free to stop by Rush Street afterwards for drinks and a toast to Jennifer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or at www.doctorswithoutborders.org

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Jennifer Church.