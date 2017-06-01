Janet Madeline Davis

She was born on July 30, 1933, to John Clint and Maggie (Hall) Robbins in Robbins Chapel, Virginia. Janet graduated from Keokee High School, Keokee, Virginia, and married Lloyd H. Davis, Jr. on July 3, 1953. The couple had three children, Gary D. (Bobbie) Davis of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lloyd H. (L.H.) Davis, III (Tamara) of Dodge City, Kansas, and John A. (Melody) Davis of Redlands, California. Janet worked at the Federal Reserve Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio, for 31 years and retired in 1996. She took great pride in her work and instilled her work ethic in her three sons. Janet was a member of the Robbins Chapel Methodist Church in Robbins Chapel, Virginia. She was also active in the Eastern Star and enjoyed attending many Eastern Star functions with friends and family over the years. She was a lifetime member of the Rosie Reds and an avid Bingo enthusiast, making numerous friends over the years at various church Bingo venues. She taught her grandchildren to play bingo at an early age, and made sure that they had their own dabbers to use when they played bingo with Grammy. Her family was her greatest source of pride, and she traveled extensively over the years to visit her sons and their families across the country.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Clifton Robbins, Glenn Robbins, Marshall Robbins and Dallas Robbins; and sisters Anna Lee McElyea and Lena Mae Robbins. She will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters-in-law; her brothers Cecil (Joyce) Robbins, Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Richard (Wanda) Robbins, South Lebanon, Ohio; sister-in-law Eula Robbins, Hampton, Virginia; grandchildren Austin (Kristin) Davis, Ryan Davis, AlexMarie Davis (Adrian Gomez), Tyler Davis (Sabrianna Kendall) and Parker Davis; grand-pups Lady, Miracle, Baxter, Winnie, Angel, and Bandit; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Mt. Healthy, Ohio, with the funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park & Mausoleum, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established with Robbins Chapel United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.