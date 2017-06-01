Hazel Bradshaw Stroupe

Mrs. Stroupe was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Church Hill. She was a retired employee of General Shale.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Stroupe; brothers, Robert, Curtis, Edd, Paul and Fred Bradshaw; sisters, Lola Wallace, Nancy Miller, Janell Akard and Barbara Bradshaw.

She is survived by one sister, Wanda Renner, Limestone; nieces and nephews, Bettye Russell, Shirley Jarvis, Sally Murphy, Anne Pecan, Pamela Leonard, Cathy Miller, Judy Craddock, Patty Larkins, Larry Bradshaw, Deborah Bradshaw, Vicki Wagner, Paul H. (Toby) Bradshaw, Jr., Jody Hall, Valinda Bradshaw, Fred Bradshaw, Jr., Avis Carrol, Lee Milburn and Lisa Byrd.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

Services will be conducted Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Byrd officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Paul H. (Toby) Bradshaw, Larry Bradshaw, Mike Wagner, Charlie Hall, Donnie Larkins, David Byrd, Jr., Adam Byrd, Brian Creasy and Lincoln Jarvis.

Specials thanks to the staff of Virginia’s Garden at Allandale Assisted Living.

To leave an online message for the Stroupe family, please visit us @ jfhonline.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stroupe family.