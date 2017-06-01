Harry C. Parrish

He was preceded in death by his son, Roger M. Parrish.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Pierce Parrish; granddaughters, Lisa White and Angela Fields, special grandson Jay Schleg; great grandchildren, Sara Normark, Kagan Fields, Kaleb Fields, and Brandon Dean – whom he loved so much.

He was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co., and worked at Holston Defense. Harry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

A memorial service will be held at Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church at 301 Virgil Avenue in Kingsport at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017.A graveside service with full military honors, by the Virginia National Guard Honors team and local V. F. W. and D. A. V. posts will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in East Stone Gap, Virginia on Sunday, June 4, 2017.Family and friends are asked to please meet at the cemetery.

