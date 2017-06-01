logo

Derika Leigh Harr

• Today at 9:57 AM

Derika Leigh Harr, 34, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 in Estero, Florida. Derika was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, July 15, 1982.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael W. Harr; and grandparents, Ray and Ruth Herring.

She is survived by her mother, Janice A. (Jan) Jones and husband Tim; sister, Keeley Shults and husband Steven; nieces, Austen and Marley

Shults; grandparents, Judy and Howard Harr; and step-mother, Gina Harr of Kingsport.

A riverside celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. at 3522 Sam Ellis Way, Sevierville, Tennessee (Pittman Center).

In lieu of flowers you may donate to your favorite “no-kill” animal shelter, the Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, or the Knoxville Zoo.