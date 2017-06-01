Dan was born on December 14, 1968 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Bernard Rowland and Brenda Barnett Rowland. On April 10, 1999, Dan married the love of his life Lisa Moody Rowland. Dan was a graduate of North Greenville College and Carson Newnan College. He earned his Masters of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained at Westside Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina and served for over 25 years in the ministry, recently pastoring Harrison Avenue Baptist Church in Harrison, Ohio. Although, life took him all over the world, whether it was to Nicaragua on missions or to Israel for leisure, Pittsburgh still held a special place in Dan’s heart. He loved to cheer on the Steelers to the Super Bowl or the Pirates to the playoffs. Dan loved sports. Dan was a man who loved his community, was very active in the Baptist Association and had lots of fun coaching his daughters teams. He had a heart for missions, particularly Nicaragua and for the children.

Dan lived his life exemplifying the words found in Matthew 5:16 “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven”

In addition to his parents Dan leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife of 18 years Lisa Moody Rowland; two daughters: Tian and Addison Rowland; Sister: Debra Allen and husband John of Leesburg, VA; Brother: David Rowland and wife Maggie of Mooresville, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Dan Rowland will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 2, 2017 in the sanctuary of Sunnyside Baptist Church 406 Cooks Valley Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664 with Dr. Roy Graves and Rev. Brent Dowis officiating. Special musical selections will be offered by the Sunnyside Baptist Church Choir led by Rev. Blake Estes, Tina Horne, Tony and Becky Crawford. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at 7:00 PM at the church on Friday, June 2, 2017. He will be laid to rest at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in the Chapel Of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 with Scott Stephens, Todd Akard, Charles Harris, Kevin Peters, Jim Peek and Larry McCullough serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harrison Avenue Baptist Church 1125 Harrison Ave. Harrison, OH 45030 or to ALS Association 301 Louis Street Suite 306 Kingsport, TN 37660.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.eastlawnkingsport.com .