Graveside services will be Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617.

Online condolences may be made to the Phyllis Quillen family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phyllis Pendleton Quillen.