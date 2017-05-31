Mattie Diets

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Diets, and a son, Robert Diets.

Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, G. Jearlene and Bob Gilliam, Lebanon, Va., Janice and Jackie Reed, Coeburn, Va., Bessie and Don Powers, Dante, Va., Teresa and Terry Hubbard, Norton, Va.; sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Tammie Diets, Carlos and Barbara Diets, and Johnny and Linda Diets, all of Norton, Va.; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; a brother, Bill Bentley of Norton, Va.; a sister, Mandy Price of Johnson City, Tn.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, June 2, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:30 pm to travel in procession to the cemetery.