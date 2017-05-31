He was a son of Louis Delph and the late Audrey Gibson Jarvis. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Sharon Dorton and Brenda Hickman; step-father, Alec Jarvis; grandparents, Elmer and Macie Gibson and Lewis and Bessie Delph; and loving mother-in-law, Betty Purkey.

He was a member of McKinney's Chapel Baptist Church and enjoyed painting, karaoke, fishing, and being a "big cut up". He had a heart of gold and a friend to many.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ilene Purkey Delph; son, Christopher Delph; daughter, Stephanie Jenison; step-children, Weston, Whitney, and Austin Castle; step-mother, Roselee Delph; sisters, Melba DeVault and husband Kevin, and Patty Smith, and Shelia Rae Jarvis; brothers, Dan LeRoy and wife Debbie, Larry Delph and wife Karla, Bryan Delph, and Rusty Delph and wife Wanda; and 7 grandchildren. He was also a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a thank you to Dr. Elizabeth Palmer, Fresenius Dialysis Center, and the many medical professionals associated with his care.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 2, 2017, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. The graveside service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in McKinney's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be sent the American Diabetes Society. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com .