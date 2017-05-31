Logan Eli Sword

Logan was born on November 20, 2013 to the late James Sword and Mrs. Tabatha Sword in Kingsport, TN. During his short years here on earth, Logan touched many people with his contagious smile and his loving heart.

Logan loved playing with his cousins, and his loving personality could soften the hardest of hearts. He had a special way of reminding those who met him what life is truly about; Logan had a caring spirit in that he could make friends simply passing by someone in the store and smiling and talking to them. Logan will be missed tremendously by those who love him, and the love that he gave to everyone will last throughout their lifetimes.

As much as his family will suffer without his smiling, loving face here on earth, they have comfort in knowing that he is rejoicing with Jesus, his father James, and other family members in the kingdom of Heaven.

Logan was preceded in death by his father, James Sword; his maternal grandmother, Pamela Lynn Haynes; and his paternal grandfather, James “Pedro” Sword. Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Tabatha Sword; paternal grandmother, Kathy Ann Sword; great grandparents, David and Barbara Garner; aunt, Debbie Jones; and many loving extended family members and cousins.

There will be a private family visitation and service at East Lawn Funeral Home with Brother David Dotson officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Logan’s family.

