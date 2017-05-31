Larry was a loving, kind and understanding husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was a brave and intelligent man who was very protective of his family. His hobbies included camping, doing magic tricks for his grandchildren, watching western movies and discussing politics.

Mr. Lane was a certified welder and retired from Sky Courier following thirty years of service. He was a member of Living Word Lutheran Church, Johnson City, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lane and Faye (Fields) Lane; son, Joseph Lane and sister, Joella Dingus.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of forty-two years, Rose Lane; father-in-law, Clyde N. Mace; daughters, Christy Shoemaker and husband, Darrell, Jessica Lane and fiance’ Andrew Tate; son, Jason Lane and wife, Cassi; step-daughter, Wendy Bergman; grandchildren, Karlie Shoemaker, Kaylie Shelton and husband, George, Caleb Lane, Micah Lane, Samuel Lane, Jeremiah Lane, Riley Tate and Hannah Lane; step-grandchildren, Christopher Bergmann, Brittany Bergmann, Brianna Bergmann and Madison Nelson; sisters, Joyce Pendergrass, Linda Rigsby and husband, Lewin; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2017 at Living Word Lutheran Church, 5210 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37615.

A private family Graveside and Committal Service will be conducted at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Stuebs officiating. Serving as pallbearers, Darrell Shoemaker, Andrew Tate, George Shelton, Greg Dingus, Jason Lane and Caleb Lane.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Larry’s honor be made to his wife, Rose to assist with funeral expenses.

The care of Larry “Pap” Lane and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.