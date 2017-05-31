Carson was deeply loved by his family and will be forever missed. He was a retired coal miner. Carson bravely battled cancer, always remaining positive and hopeful. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything and was equally loved by them.

Carson was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Boggs and Beatrice Blanche Perry.

He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Sydnor and husband Malcolm; his son, Steven Boggs and wife Angel; six grandchildren, Trent Boggs, Chase Boggs, Abby Boggs, Kate Sydnor, Annie Sydnor and Mack Sydnor; his two brothers, James Boggs and wife Lois and Jeff Perry and wife Amy; his sister, Diane Sproles and husband Chris; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Larry Carson Boggs will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Elder Donnie West officiating. Burial will follow in the Dickenson Family Cemetery in Pound, VA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.