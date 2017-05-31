Jon (Chris) Christopher Barney

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maude and Josh Barney, brothers Harry Barney and Michael Barney, sisters, Patricia Peters and Jean Baumgardner. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Phyllis Peters Barney of the home, two brothers Danny and wife Judy Barney of Pennington Gap, VA and Dave and wife Carol Barney of Myrtle Beach, SC, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was a good husband and friend to wife Phyllis for over 55 years. He was a faithful member of Dryden Baptist Church, Vice President of the Dryden Water Authority and Dryden Old Fashioned Day Coordinator. He was awarded the Mason Committee Builders Award in 1992, and the PSA Certificate of Appreciation for the Dryden Sewer Project in 1994. He was loved and will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Dr. J of Mountain View Hospital in Norton and the ICU team at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport.

The family will receive friends on Friday June 2, from 5 until 8:00 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Alan Collier officiating and Dryden Baptist Choir bringing the special music. The committal graveside service will be held Saturday, June 3, at 11:00 a.m. at the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneral home.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Jon Christopher Barney