Jason Bussey

• Today at 12:35 PM

GRAY – Jason Bussey, 44 of Gray was called home on May 27, 2017 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Gray, Tennessee

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen Peavyhouse.

Survivors include his daughters, Bailey Caitlin and Carson Bussey; granddaughter, Cadence; grandson, Camden; parents, Johnny and Shiela Smith and his grandfather, Wendell Peavyhouse.

Private graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City, TN.

