Walter R. McNutt

Walter worked for the Mead Corporation for 43 years. He attended Pleasant View Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching NASCAR races. Walter was a loving Husband, Father, Papaw, Great Papaw, Brother, and Friend.

Walter is preceded in death by his daughter Loretta "Terri" McNutt Berry who he joined in Heaven the day after she passed away May 24, 2017; parents Thurman and Mamie McNutt; step mother Pearl Guy McNutt; sisters Edith McDavid, Rosie Butler, and Peggy Brummitt; and brothers Jimmy McNutt and Ray McNutt.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Elizabeth McNutt; daughters Margaret Williams and husband Tony, Brenda McConnell and husband Bill, Cindy Moore and husband Ron; son Jeff McNutt and wife Patti; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brothers Luther McNutt, Gilbert McNutt, and Wayne McNutt; sisters Edna McNutt, Catherine McCoy, and Mary Lee McCall; son-in-law, Gary Berry; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A receiving of friends will be from 11 am to 1 pm on Wednesday May 31, 2017 at Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker, officiating. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the members of Pleasant View Baptist Church for all their prayers. Also, they would like to thank the staff at NHC Kingsport for all their care and to Dr. Arthur Boyd and staff. Also, a thank you to Advanced Home Health Care and the staff and doctors at Holston Valley Medical Center.

