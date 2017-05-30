The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Bethel Apostolic Church, Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Bethel Apostolic Church with Rev. Garland Tipton officiating. Family will provide music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by the American Legion Hammonds Post #3, Kingsport, TN and post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by the members of the Virginia Army National Guard. Richard Osborne, Jr., Wendell Osborne, Teddy Faxon, Chris Price, Anthony McCloud, and Payton Vaughn will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Osborne family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Teddy Graham Osborne.