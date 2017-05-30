She is preceded in death by her husband, Murle Webb; parents, Lewis Delph and Bessie Delph; and in-laws, Hubert and Ruth Webb; daughter-in-law, Shelia Davenport Webb; sisters, Virgie Johnson, Kathleen Donels, Lorene Rogers, Lily Bean, Ettie Delph, Betha Delph; brothers, Bascom, Harvey and Lloyd.

Erma is survived by her loving children, daughters, Sharon Smith and husband Daryl, Shelia Webb and John Hamblen; sons, Tommy Webb, Roy Webb and wife Jackie, Darrell Webb and wife Amanda, James Webb and wife Stacy; brother, L.D. Delph and wife Rosalee, brother, Foy Delph and wife Shirley, sister, Velva Jones and husband Ralph, sister, Cleo Bean; grandsons, Elijah and wife Sara, Daniel, Colin, Adam and wife Megan, Travis, D.J. and wife Haley, Dylan Webb, Jason and Monica and Jonathan Hamblen and Emily Pearson; granddaughters, Baylee, Haley, Nikki Webb, Whitney Charles and husband Travis; several great grandchildren; and special friends and caregivers, Judy Marion and Lacy Sizemore

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev Floyd Looney and Rev Johnny Carr officiating. The graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Webb Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.