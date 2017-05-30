Derika Leigh Harr

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael W. Harr; and grandparents, Ray and Ruth Herring.

She is survived by her mother, Janice A. (Jan) Jones and husband Tim; sister, Keeley Shults and husband Steven; nieces, Austen and Marley

Shults; grandparents, Judy and Howard Harr; and step-mother, Gina Harr of Kingsport.

A riverside celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 3 at 3 p.m. at 3522 Sam Ellis Way, Sevierville, Tennessee (Pittman Center).

In lieu of flowers you may donate to your favorite “no-kill” animal shelter, the Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, or the Knoxville Zoo.