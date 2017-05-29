She enjoyed living on the farm and tending to her cows. She was a member of Vernon Heights Baptist Church. She retired from Sullivan South cafeteria.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Salyers; her son, Charles “Butch” Wilson, Jr.; granddaughters, Patricia Salyers and Cecilia Baker; and her parents, Lewis D. and Opal Miles.

She is survived by her sons, William Leonard Salyers, Jr. and wife, Stacey, Randy Salyers and wife, Kathy all of Kingsport; daughter, Debora McKnight and husband, Scott of OK; grandchildren, Lee, Dustin, Brittany Blair, Grace Grindstaff, Rebekah, Sam, Katrina McReynolds, Katelyn, Caleb, Audrey Baker; ten great-grandchildren; four sisters, Martha Jones, Imogene Reynolds, Shirley Rinear and husband, Leon, and Mary Williams; in-laws, Beulah Thigpen, Thelma Williams, Donnie and Nobeleen Salyers; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:30 with Rev. Jeff Strong officiating.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Wilma L. Salyers.