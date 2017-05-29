William (Bill) Horner

He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Horner; mother, Virgie Cobble; step-father, Lloyd Cobble.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marcella (Marcy) Horner; children, Missy (Alan) Denton of Blaine, Evonda (Jimmy) Bowling of New Market, Kim (Dale) Meyers of Thorn Hill, Misty (Dwight) Payne, Brooke (Clint) Walker, Brad Presley; Grandchildren, Sidni, A. J., Hannah, Timothy, Babby Eliza Beth, Emma, Briana, Brayden, Britini, Kelsie, Morgan, Avery, Cailey, Lindsey; several great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Georgia Kenner; sister, Faye (Jeff) Bales of New Market; brothers, Ray (Kim) Cobble of Jefferson City, Ricky Horner, Deanie Horner; special friend, Jax.

The family will receive friends anytime at the home of Georgia Kenner and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.