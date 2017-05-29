logo

no avatar

William (Bill) Horner

• Today at 3:51 PM

ROGERSVILLE - William (Bill) Horner, 70, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 28, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was retired from U. S. Fence. he was saved at a young age at Church of God in Talbott, TN. He currently worked at Rogersville Senior Center. He was loved by all who knew him. He enjoyed spending time and fishing with his grandkids and loved NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Horner; mother, Virgie Cobble; step-father, Lloyd Cobble.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marcella (Marcy) Horner; children, Missy (Alan) Denton of Blaine, Evonda (Jimmy) Bowling of New Market, Kim (Dale) Meyers of Thorn Hill, Misty (Dwight) Payne, Brooke (Clint) Walker, Brad Presley; Grandchildren, Sidni, A. J., Hannah, Timothy, Babby Eliza Beth, Emma, Briana, Brayden, Britini, Kelsie, Morgan, Avery, Cailey, Lindsey; several great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Georgia Kenner; sister, Faye (Jeff) Bales of New Market; brothers, Ray (Kim) Cobble of Jefferson City, Ricky Horner, Deanie Horner; special friend, Jax.

The family will receive friends anytime at the home of Georgia Kenner and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com. 