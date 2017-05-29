Teddy was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 18, 1936 to the late Victor and Elsie (Dye) Osborne.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Betty Jewel (Tipton) Osborne; son, Teddy Graham Osborne, Jr.; great-grandchild, Kendall Osborne; sisters, Barbara Sherman and Linda Leeper; brother, David Osborne preceded him in death.

Teddy is survived by his daughters, Tammy Arney and husband, Michael, Kingsport, TN, Lisa Vaughn and husband, Stanley, Kingsport, TN and Ramona Osborne and husband, Andrew, Gate City, VA; son, Richard Osborne and wife, Rochelle, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Teddy Faxon, Kathy Faxon, Richard Osborne, Jr., Chris Price, Wendell Osborne, Tiffani McCloud, and Payton Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Delora Osborne, Jessica Osborne, Emma Rae Faxon, Connor Faxon, Chad Osborne, Kendra Price, Billieah Osborne, and Adriel McCloud; sister, Phyllis Daniels, Maryville, TN; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Bethel Apostolic Church, Kingsport, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Bethel Apostolic Church with Rev. Garland Tipton officiating. Family will provide music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by the American Legion Hammonds Post #3, Kingsport, TN and post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by the members of the Virginia Army National Guard. Richard Osborne, Jr., Wendell Osborne, Teddy Faxon, Chris Price, Anthony McCloud, and Payton Vaughn will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Osborne family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Teddy Graham Osborne.