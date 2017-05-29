Phyllis Pendleton Quillen

She was born in Kingsport, TN on April 7, 1944 to the late Ike and June Williams Pendleton. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Quillen. Mrs. Quillen was a loving and caring sister. She loved the Lord and loved to watch the gospel channel and was a member of Kingsley UMC.

Mrs. Quillen is survived by her brothers, Steve Pendleton and Lois, Mike Pendleton and Barbara, Keith “Ike” Pendleton and Teresa; nieces, Kristy Pendleton and Tiffany Cassel; nephews, Kevin, Jason, Matt, and Brian Pendleton and Josh Hamilton; special aunt, Vivian Nash; several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 31, 2017 from 5 - 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at the home of her brother, Mike. Funeral services will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Bill Tignor and Rev. Roy Lane officiating. Pallbearers will be nephews and other family members. Graveside services will be Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to No Kill Animal Shelter, 2061 Hwy. 75, Blountville, TN 37617.

