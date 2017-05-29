Patrick Shell Arnold

Patrick’s father, Shell Arnold, Jr. and his father-in-law, Clyde Boardwine preceded him in death.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Amy Arnold; his daughter, Shelley Lynn Arnold and his mother, Patsy Arnold all of Big Stone Gap. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Patty Boardwine of Big Stone Gap; his brother-in-law, Scott Boardwine of Brookings, OR; several aunts, uncles and cousins; a special aunt and uncle, Gaye and Joe; his close buddy, Adam and many friends and co-workers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm. Rev. Terry Goodman, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church, will be officiating with Jan Tate, pianist, providing the music. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. William Tucker, Rick Gilliam, James Bolling, Ben Bolling, Gary Hall and Bob Berg will serve as pallbearers.

Gilliam Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Patrick Arnold.

You may go online to view the obituary at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.