Macie Jones
•
Today at 11:28 AM
OLINGER, VA - Macie Louise Young Jones, age 80 passed away on May 27, 2017 at the Mountain View Hospital in Norton, VA. Macie was a lifelong resident of Olinger, VA, the daughter of the late Jim and Mae Vaughn. She was of Baptist faith and attended the Baptist Church in Occonita until her health failed. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jackson Young, her second husband Bernie Jones. By two sons, William (J.W.) and Robert Young. One daughter, Tracy Coomer and seven brothers and one sister. She is survived by 3 daughters, Marie Daugherty and husband J.W. of Bean Station, TN, Zella Flanary and husband Kenneth of Olinger, VA, Shirley Duvall of NC. Two sons, Harrison Young and wife Nada of Olinger, VA and Gary Jones of Dryden, VA. One sister, Betty Bailey and husband Ronnie of Dryden, VA. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of friends. A special thank you to her special caregivers, granddaughter Jennifer and great niece Shay.
By her request she wanted a graveside service only which will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA with Pastor Bruce Brewer officiating. Those planning to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. Pallbearers will be, Harrison Young, Bobby Young, Kenneth Flanary, Nathan Flanary, Gary Jones and Kay Vaughn.
To view obit and sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.
Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.