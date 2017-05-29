Jimmie Franklin Doyle, Sr.

Jimmie was born on February 8, 1932 to the late Jessee & Mabel (Tipton) Doyle in Derby, VA. In 1952, Jimmie married the love of his life, Della (Rines) Doyle, and after 65 years of marriage, she survives. Jimmie found solace in serving and helping others through his work as an EMT, serving as a Special Deputy, and also a lifetime blood donor. He unselfishly served his country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. Jimmie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his step-father, Claude Eads; two brothers, Melvin Eads and Howard Ray Doyle; and grandson, Jesse Perkins.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Della Doyle; son, Jimmy Doyle, Jr. & wife Frances; daughter, Debbie Perkins & husband Mark; sister, Una Fay Ford & husband Mike; six grandchildren, Jimmy Doyle III & wife Erica, Aaron Doyle, Justin Doyle, Latisha Woods, Danielle Woolwine, and James Perkins; 11 great-grandchildren, Abbey Doyle, Kingston Doyle, Kaleigh Woolwine, Makalah Woolwine, Benjamin Lewis, Brayden Tucker, Noah Perkins, Maddy Perkins, Reanna Ford, Maxwell Crowder, and Shiann Stevens; one great great-grandson, Messiah Tarter; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Wednesday (May 31, 2017) from noon to 2 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating.

Committal services will be held on Wednesday (May 31, 2017) at 4 p.m. at Bethel Church Cemetery (5498 Sugar Run Road Jonesville, VA 24263) with Rev. Billy Rines officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Bethel Church Cemetery (c/o Frank Rines 5612 Occonita Road Jonesville, VA 24263).

Online condolences may be made to the Doyle family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Doyle family.