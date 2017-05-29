He is preceded in death by his parents, James Moles and Annabelle Carter Moles; and his brother, Oran Moles.

James is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Helen Moles; three sons, Tommy Jobe, Harold Jobe and wife, Heather, and Jeremy Moles and wife, Amber; two daughters, Robin Crawford and Jennifer; five sisters, Kathryn Berky and husband, Lee of Circleville, Ohio, Linda Shoemaker and husband, C.L. of Kingsport, Annita Moles of Kingsport, Charlotte Ray of Kingsport, and Carol Forrest and husband, Jessie of Kingsport; several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and faithful companion, Rosie.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Depew’s Chapel.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of James Curtis Moles.