Ivadine Baird McMaster

Deanie was born to the late Carl and Laura Baird, in Sullivan County TN, on March 14, 1933. She was immersed in the Christian community that would be her lifelong support from an early age. She attended Mary Hughes High School in Piney Flats, Tn. The words she wrote for the school’s Alma Mater are still used.

Deanie was blessed with a large and loving family. She married Andrew R. McMaster, on October 25, 1952 at First Baptist Church, Bluff City, TN. Deanie focused her attention on raising their four children with patience, discipline and humility. Attending church together was a family priority. Deanie was a member at several churches with many years spent at both Kirkwood Baptist Church in Kirkwood, MO and Bloomingdale Baptist Church, near her home in Kingsport, TN.

Deanie is survived by her husband, Andrew; her sons Andrew (Debbie) McMaster, and Randy McMaster; her daughters Vicki (Doug) Austin and Rhonda (Tom) Jenkins; her grandchildren; Andrew McMaster, Alex McMaster, Drew (Bethany) Austin, Carrie (Johnsie) Martin, Tim (Andrea) Austin, T.J. (Dawn) Jenkins, Ben (Roxy) Jenkins, Mary Jenkins, Meghan (Brandon) Vogt, Ashleigh (Brad) Galucia, and as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her two brothers; Bill (Yvonne) Baird, and Lawrence (Aurelia) Baird; her sisters: Shirley Thomas,Faye (Gene) Williams, Kay Warren, and Sharon (Luke) Blevins; sisters-in-law Sue Baird, and Beulah Baird: her sisters-in-laws; Arlene Springer, Rhoda (Bob) Bodnaruk, and Karen Chapin. There are also many cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends who will miss her.

Deanie will be buried at the Glenwood / Shelby Cemetery, Bristol, TN at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church Choir fund at 3220 Bloomingdale Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.

You may send online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the McMaster family.