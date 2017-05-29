Floyd Otho Begley

He devoted his life to Jehovah as one of his witnesses. Floyd enriched many lives, he was kind and strong, and funny, and so many other things. He never knew a stranger, and always helped when he saw someone in need. Many would say he is one of the best people that they had ever known.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his children, Vanessa Begley, and Timothy A. Begley.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Shauna K. Hartford-Begley; daughter, Tamara Foxworth and husband, Chris; stepsons, Mark E. Stapleton and wife Barbara, and T. Daniel Stapleton and wife Diana; nine grandchildren, Rachel Jones, Preston Cook, Tiffany Begley, Wyatt Begley, Tyler Poor, Zachary Stapleton, Dean Foxworth, Ender Stapleton, and Liam Stapleton; three great-grandchildren, Brodyn, Henry, and William Jones; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2049 Stonebrook Pl., Kingport, TN 37660.

