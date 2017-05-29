Bonnie Nadean Hunt

Bonnie was a compassionate, kind, loving woman who devoted herself to her family. She worked the majority of her life doing what she loved, working as an R.N., taking care of others and later was a caretaker to several members of her family. She served as a member and secretary for Greater Kingsport Republican Women for many years until her health would not allow her to continue. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Samuel Winton Hunt; sisters, Beulah Green, Edna Cardin, and Magdalene White; and brothers, George Culberson, Hubert Culberson, and Charles Culberson.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, David Hunt & wife Brenda; three grandchildren, Kristal, Douglas, and Nicholas; great-grandson, Nathan; two sisters, Trula Fleming and Jessie Lipoma; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday (June 3, 2017) from 10 to 11 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Bro. David Dotson officiating.

Bonnie will be entombed beside her loving husband on Saturday (June 3, 2017) at noon in the Chapel of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brad Brady, Randy Fleming, Tandy Fleming, Scott Fleming, John Fleming, and Tony Lipoma.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, located at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601: 1-800-272-3900: or online at www.alz.org.

Online condolences may be made to the Hunt family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.