Allen Blake Miles

Allen was born June 8, 1932 in Kapuskasing, Ontario, Canada, son of Lewes Weston Miles and Valmer Ardell Blake Miles. He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Summerville, SC. He graduated from Auburn University in 1954 with a degree in chemical engineering. He worked for Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester NY as an Industrial Engineer before enlisting with the United States Air Force. He married Elenor Jean Rice July 17, 1955 prior to deployment to Osan, Korea. He was honorably discharged in August, 1956. In June, 1957 he was transferred to Eastman Chemical Company, manufacturing division, in Kingsport, TN, working first in the Cellulose Esters Division and later in the Acid Division. In 1974 he was put in charge of a $500 million expansion project at Carolina Eastman Company in Columbia, SC. In 1989 he was transferred back to Eastman Chemical in Kingsport as Vice-President of International Business Development and remained there until retiring in 1993. His 39-year career took him around the globe. Allen was a long distance runner. He competed in the 1979 Boston Marathon and dozens of Cooper Bridge Runs, including the first one. He ran along the Great Wall of China and at Ground Zero in Hiroshima, Japan. He loved to fish. Most of all, he loved his family, his friends, a good joke and making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife Jean of 61 years, daughters Lisa Foster and Lori Hamilton, and 5 grandchildren.

Services will be private.

