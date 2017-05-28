William (Kenny) Kenneth Way

Born in Sullivan County, he graduated from Sullivan High. He worked in construction for several years as an electrician. Kenny then worked for Joy Mining Equipment, 28 years of service. He loved to work, and loved the people he worked with. Kenny loved and was invested in the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He made sure he attended activities, and always listened. He was a devoted husband.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Way; and mother, Betty; sister, Pat Hensley; and grandson, Eric Howerton.

Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Doris Way; daughters, Sharon Howerton and husband Bob, and Lori Price and husband Charlie; sons, David Newland and wife Patty, and Mike Newland and wife Gail; grandchildren, Amy Newland Williams and husband Daniel, Ashley Newland and wife Ashlee, Matt Newland and wife Sarah, Joe Newland and fiancé Tonya Nichols, Beth Jennings and husband Chris, Brittany Ragon and husband John, Bridget Howerton Adams and husband J.D., Tiffany Murphy and husband Ryan, Tanner Price, and Seth Howerton; great-grandchildren, Alexis Newland, Emma Newland, Launa Howerton, Tyler Williams, Bailey Newland, Parker Jennings, Lincoln Adams, Berkley Ragon, Madelyn Jennings, Sam Newland, Asher Ragon, Mikey Newland, Lucas Adams, and Emerson Ragon; brother, Terry Way and wife Kathy; sisters, Missy Russell, and Sarah Hodges and husband Roger; and nieces and nephews, Brian Way, Jamie Hensley, Jason Russell, Erin Fogleman, and Emily Hodges.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Pastor Chad Roberts officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at The Bellamy-Jones Cemetery (East Carter’s Valley Road).

Pallbearers will be Ashley Newland, Matt Newland, Joe Newland, Tanner Price, Seth Howerton, Ryan Murphy, and John Ragon. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Williams, J.D. Adams, and Chris Jennings.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of William Kenneth Way.