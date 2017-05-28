Ruby “Kathleen” Sifford Beaver

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, J.D. Sifford; two sisters, Elizabeth Davison and Geneva Davison; brother-in-law, Dermott Beaver.

Survivors include her husband, Robert “Bob” Beaver of Jonesborough; three sons, Dr. Ed and wife, Laurinda of Lakeland, Florida, David and wife, Lisa of Gray, Joe and wife, Kim of Jonesborough; four granddaughters, Emily Beaver of Georgia, Brooke, Jessica and Kayla Beaver of Jonesborough; two step-granddaughters, Mindy and husband, Blake Collins and Kelly and husband, Chance Blalock all of Bristol, TN; one step-great grandson, Noah Blalock; one step-great granddaughter, Laurel Collins; one beloved granddog, Zoey; sister-in-law, Carolyn Beaver; several nieces and nephews.

A Special Thanks to Tammy Payne; Mountain States Hospice, “Becky” and Anne; the Gloryland Singers from Bowmantown Baptist Church; Boones Creek Christian Church “Hands of Love” for ministering to her through her illness.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel, with services to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. Amos Lockhart and son, Pastor Joe Beaver officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers are David Sloanaker, Jamie Baines, Joey Greene, David Riner, Mike Lewis and Jerry Fleenor. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men of Boones Creek Christian Church.

