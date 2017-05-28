Calling hours will be from 11am-2pm on Monday May 29th at Gate City Funeral Home with the Service being conducted at 2pm in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home with Rev. James Salling and Billy Wayne Arrington officiating and the music provided by Billy Wayne and the Tattered Saints and Mickey and Nicky Summey and Buford Salling.

Immediately following the service a procession will take place to the graveside service at Salling/Grizzle Cemetery in Fort Blackmore Va. Graveside services will take place at 3:45pm. Shannon Quillen, Keith Quillen, Michael Calton, Dan Calton, Jeff Mann, Johnny Mann, and Mickey Summey will serve as pallbearers. Buford Salling, Bill Salling, and Mark Barnette will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lillian Betty (Salling) Bledsoe.