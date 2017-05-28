Capt. Bruce L. Campbell, USAF Retired

Born and raised in Camden, NJ, Bruce graduated from Texas A&M University with a B.S. in Engineering and attended USAF Institute, Dayton, Ohio for his M.A. in Aerospace Engineering and served in the United States Air Force as an Aerospace Engineer for 20 years. After retiring from the USAF, Bruce went on to teach high school and work for Ball Aerospace, retiring in 1996 and moving to Rogersville, TN with his wife Donna. He was a long time member of the Rogersville First United Methodist where he sang in the Choir, served as an interim Youth Pastor several times, and participated in Meals on Wheels. Bruce was very active in many areas of Rogersville; he was a mason serving as Secretary of the Overton Lodge No. 5 F. & A.M., President of Friends of the Library, and was the current President of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 442 at the Hawkins County Airport in Surgoinsville. Bruce participated in many Rogersville Arts Council activities including Renaissance Faires, stage plays, the Local Artist Gallery, and in starting the Rogersville Story Telling Group. A Professional story teller, Bruce enjoyed storytelling at area schools, corn mazes and in different states. Bruce worked at the Morristown Mall every Christmas for 20 years, sharing his love, joy, and hope with children of all ages. He participated in local walkathons, went to the gym regularly, and enjoyed Zumba and Yoga classes. Bruce was an energetic, active, outgoing person who was loved by the friends he made everywhere he went. As friends and strangers could attest, hugs were his favorite way of greeting someone. He loved to wear smart and cheerful outfits, and his joyous energy brightened the many lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Campbell of New Jersey, as well as two Brothers, James Campbell of Willingboro, New Jersey and Kenneth Campbell of Hampton, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Donna Campbell of the home; two sons, Brian Campbell and wife, Mary, Dr. Douglas Campbell and wife, Carmen all of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Devin and Kailyn Meister, Ethan and Carson Campbell; three siblings, eldest brother, John Campbell and wife, Sally of McKinney, Texas, elder sister, Hannah Di Diego and husband, Victor of West Palm beach, Florida, and twin brother, Barry Campbell and wife, Lorraine of Rogersville, Tennessee, sister-in-law, Barbara Campbell (wife of Kenneth), 16 cousins, and 18 nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. Masonic funeral rites will be performed by Overton Lodge No. 5 F. & A.M. prior to the funeral service.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Harrison and Dr. Paul Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard and U.S. Air Force.

