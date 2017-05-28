Blanche Salling Wolf

Calling hours will be from 11am-2pm on Monday May 29th at Gate City Funeral Home with the Service being conducted at 2pm in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home with Billy Wayne Arrington officiating and the music provided by Billy Wayne and the Tattered Saints and Mickey and Nicky Summey. Immediately following the service a procession will take place to the graveside service at Salling/Grizzel Cemetery in Fort Blackmore Va. Graveside services will take place at 3:45pm. The Pallbearers will be Eugene Baker, Stephan Malott, Gary Keeton, Jeff Mann, Johnny Mann, and Mickey Summey.