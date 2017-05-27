Samuel Anderson “Bill” Law

He was born June 29, 1933 in Louisville, Tennessee to the late William J. Law and the late Floetta Miller Law. He was married to the love of his life Demita Law for over 59 years before she preceded him in death. Bill was also preceded in death by his son Richard Anderson Law. Bill could often be found tinkering on various projects. In the early morning hours, Bill would get up and feed the wild turkeys out of his hands, some of which would even knock on the door of the Law home. Bill faithfully served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid UT Women’s Basketball fan and a gifted woodworker. Most of his time however was spent by the side of his loving wife, whom he cherished.

Bill leaves behind to mourn his passing his son William A. “Andy” Law of Kingsport; Grandchildren: Richard Anthony Law and Casie Lynn Law.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 946 Kingsport, TN 37662. All contributions will be used to assist an underprivileged child.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home.