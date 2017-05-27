Patton “Cotton” Frazier

He was a former employee of the Interstate Railroad and the Town of Appalachia. He loved the outdoors, playing softball, and bowling. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Amy Frazier; daughter, Deborah Owens; grandson, Billy.

Patton is survived by his daughters, Kim Elliott, Tammy Mink, Becky Madden, Patty LoBiondo; grandchildren, Jasmine, William, Benny, Melissa, Amy, Jenny; several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Roy A. Green Funeral Home- Appalachia, VA. Online condolences may be made to the Frazier family at www.royagreenfuneralhome.com