Lillian Betty (Salling) Bledsoe

She was born on September 19, 1932 to the late Clyde and Mary Belle Salling.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Bledsoe, sons, Michael Bledsoe and Ronnie Bledsoe; sisters, Blanche Wolf, Barbara Summey and Beverly Barnette; brothers-in-law, Paul Cruby, Junior Summey, Hubert Brock, Cecil Arrington, Wayne Hill, and Jerry Wolf; and nephews, Billy Salling, Bobby Salling, and Danny Summey.

Surviving is her son, Tim Bledsoe and Brandy Collins, Gate City, VA; daughters, Betty Ann Quillen and husband, Fred, Gate City, VA, Sharon Baker and husband, Eugene, Dungannon, VA, Sherry Calton and husband, Dan, Gate City, VA, and Chris Adkins, Kingsport; grandchildren, Shannon, Keith, Mylessia, Kristi, Pamela, Rebecca, Jennifer, Haley, Heather, Josh, Khristopher, and Michael; 10 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Bobbie Cruby, Brenda Mann and husband, Phillip, Belinda (Carol) Hill, Beatrice Lane and husband, Kenneth, all of Ft. Blackmore, VA, Berniece Arrington and husband, Howard, and Bethel Brock, of East Carters Valley; brothers, Bill Salling and wife, Bonny and Buford Salling and wife, Brenda, both of Ft. Blackmore, VA; brother-in-law, Mark Barnette, Ft. Blackmore, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friends.

Calling hours will be from 11am-2pm on Monday May 29th at Gate City Funeral Home with the Service being conducted at 2pm in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home with Rev. James Salling and Billy Wayne Arrington officiating and the music provided by Billy Wayne and the Tattered Saints and Mickey and Nicky Summey and Buford Salling.

Immediately following the service a procession will take place to the graveside service at Salling/Grizzle Cemetery in Fort Blackmore Va. Graveside services will take place at 3:45pm. Shannon Quillen, Keith Quillen, Michael Calton, Dan Calton, Jeff Mann, Johnny Mann, and Mickey Summey will serve as pallbearers. Buford Salling, Bill Salling, and Mark Barnette will serve as honorary pallbearers.

