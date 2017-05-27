Janet Lynn Barron

Janet was born in Beards Fork, WV to the late Jim and Sue Bailey Barron. She was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School and retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service before moving back to Kingsport. Janet was a loving, caring aunt, cousin and friend and will be greatly missed by all.

Janet was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tracie L. Starnes and her two sisters, Sally A. Quillin and Sondra S. Salyer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her five nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews and close cousins; especially great-niece Cheyenne Brooks; and son-in-law, Wes Starnes; and her faithful companions, Molly and Sunshine.

A Private Family Gathering will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Bristol Regional Medical Center for the care and compassion given during this difficult time.

The care of Janet L. Barron and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.